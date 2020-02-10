WINDSOR -- Windsor police and fire officials are investigating the scene of a fire at a Windsor print shop.

Officers responded to the 1600 block of Tecumseh Road East for a working fire at Hogan’s Printing on Sunday at 7:20 a.m.

Fire investigators say there is no indication at this time as to what started the fire.

“The fire has compromised the building so we have some unsafe walls and the roof is collapsed so we're trying to mitigate those hazards and then we can start to facilitate the investigation inside,” says fire marshal investigator Mike Ross.

Roadways in the area were closed to assist emergency crews on-hand battling the blaze. By early afternoon the fire was extinguished.

There were no reported injuries.

There was extensive fire, smoke and water damage to the involved commercial buildings.

Police say the area was canvassed for witnesses and any video surveillance footage of the area.

Windsor Police Service officers are working alongside fire officials to determine the circumstances surrounding the cause of the fire.

The City of Windsor Command Unit is also expected to be on scene to assist as the investigation continues.

About 15 months ago, Hogan’s Printing was hit by fire at its Drouillard Road location.

That fire caused $500,000 in damage and forced the business to move to the Tecumseh Road location.