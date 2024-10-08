ERCA inviting ‘citizen scientists’ to help with shoreline erosion

The Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) is inviting visitors to become “citizen scientists”, inviting them to help monitor shoreline erosion.

Two CoastReach stands have been put up at Holiday Beach Conservation Area, letting visitors put their phone in the cradle, take a picture and upload it to the CoastReach website. Every picture will be taken in the same spot and will allow researchers to monitor shoreline erosion and changes in the shoreline over time.

“By participating in uploading photographs, you will be making a tangible contribution to coastal conservation and management, and we hope many beach guests will participate,” said Kevin Money, the ERCA’s director of conservation services.

A QR code is also on scene, allowing the pictures to be quickly uploaded.

Participants can also look at the data on the website.