WINDSOR
Windsor

    • OPP on scene of Tecumseh crash, delays expected

    OPP cruiser in this undated file image. OPP cruiser in this undated file image.
    Share

    Delays are to be expected Tuesday morning after a crash in Essex County.

    According to OPP, the crash happened at Walker Road and Highway 3 in Tecumseh around 6:20 a.m.

    There is no word on how many vehicles are involved, how the crash happened or possible injuries.

    Police said updates will be provided when they become available.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News