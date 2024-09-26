Inspiration 100 donates $115,000 to local charities amid rising demand for services
As the cost-of-living crisis deepens in Windsor-Essex, 10 local charities received a financial boost from Inspiration 100.
At their annual grant ceremony Wednesday night, the philanthropic group distributed $115,000, including a $25,000 donation to the Alzheimer Society of Windsor & Essex County and $10,000 cheques to nine other charities, such as Windsor Goodfellows and Maryvale.
"These funds go a long way in maintaining our programs," said Brian Beaumont of Windsor Goodfellows, which has served the community for 114 years.
He emphasized that every dollar counts, especially as demand rises.
"Our clientele grew by 51 per cent last year, and we served over 40,000 people," he said.
This year marks the eighth ceremony for Inspiration 100, which has now granted more than $480,000 to local charities.
Rae-Anne Copat, president of the group’s executive committee, highlighted the organization's increasing impact.
“Our fund has reached over $2.3 million and continues to grow,” Copat said.
The grants support a diverse range of programs, from healthcare to addiction recovery and child nutrition, all of which are seeing unprecedented demand.
"It's a feel-good day for all of us," Copat added. "Knowing these grants will have such an impact on the community is wonderful."
The Alzheimer Society will use its $25,000 donation to fund programs supporting families affected by dementia and Alzheimer's, a growing concern as the population ages.
Fran Williams, a volunteer with Windsor Goodfellows, reflected on the emotional side of the ceremony.
“It tugs at your heart to see how much people give just for the sake of helping others,” she said. “The generosity in our community is phenomenal.”
This year's grant recipients are:
- Abode Respite Services, Inc.
- The Community Support Centre of Essex County (CSC)
- GR8 Day – Crossroads Addiction Recovery Support
- Maryvale
- Ontario Student Nutrition Program
- Ronald McDonald House Charities Southwestern Ontario – Windsor House
- Youth Wellness Hub Windsor-Essex
- Windsor Goodfellows
- Windsor Regional Hospital Foundation
- Alzheimer Society of Windsor & Essex County (recipient of the $25,000 grant)
