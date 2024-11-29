WINDSOR
Windsor

    • LaSalle Fire Service reminding to check your carbon monoxide alarm

    Source: LaSalle Fire Service/X. Source: LaSalle Fire Service/X.
    The LaSalle Fire Service is reminding you to check your carbon monoxide alarm and make sure it isn’t expired.

    In a social media post, LaSalle fire said all Kidde carbon monoxide alarms have a 10-year-life span as of 2013.

    The exceptions to this rule are Model KN-COEG-3, KN-COPE-I and KN-COPP-3.

    If you don’t know how old your alarm is, you are advised to look at the manufactured date on the back of the device.

