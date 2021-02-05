WINDSOR, ONT. -- An individual is facing multiple charges after OPP received a report of a weapons offence in the Eelunaapeewi Lahkeewiit Delaware Nation.

Chatham-Kent OPP say they received the report Wednesday around 5:20 a.m. in the 14000 block River Line.

Officers attended the scene with members of the Moravian Police as well as the Emergency Response Team and the Canine Unit.

The accused was arrested without incident and is facing charges of mischief, possession of weapons dangerous purpose, fail to comply with undertaking and uttering threats.

Anyone with any person with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or the Chatham-Kent detachment at (519) 352-1122.

To remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222 - 8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com.