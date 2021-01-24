WINDSOR, ONT -- One person has been taken to hospital with life threatening injuries following a collision involving an ATV in Moraviantown on Satuday, said Ontario Provincial Police.

At approx. 4:30 a.m., Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Chatham-Kent officers were called to investiagate a collison involving an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) on Centre Road between River and School House Line, Moraviantown.

OPP were advised of the collision after-the-fact and are asking anyone with any information to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or the Moravian First Nation Police (519) 692-9189.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222 - 8477 (TIPS) or send an anonymous online tip to www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.