Increased police presence on Eugenie Avenue
Increased police presence is reported in the 200 block of Eugenie Avenue.
Further details are not known at this time.
Updates will come as they are provided. Drivers should avoid the area.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Poilievre asks Singh to pull out of Trudeau confidence deal to prompt fall election
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is asking NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh to pull out of the deal he has with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, to force an election this fall.
Road rage incident: Tesla driver knocked senior's teeth out, B.C. RCMP say
Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying a Tesla driver following a disturbing road rage incident that played out in North Vancouver, B.C., earlier this month.
Are Canada's leaves changing colour earlier than usual this year?
If you’ve noticed trees in parts of Canada have been changing colours earlier than usual in recent years, you’re not alone, according to a botany expert who spoke with CTVNews.ca.
Victim, accused in corn maze killing previously deemed 'significant threat' to public: documents
The accused and the victim in a fatal stabbing at the Edmonton Corn Maze earlier this week had both previously been found not criminally responsible for violent crimes and confined to a psychiatric hospital, court documents show.
Crown recommends 9 years in prison for protesters at Coutts border blockade
A Crown prosecutor says two men convicted of mischief and weapons offences at the 2022 border blockade at Coutts, Alta., should spend nine years in prison.
U.S. army defends Arlington National Cemetery employee in Trump campaign incident
The U.S. army defended an Arlington National Cemetery employee who was pushed aside during a visit by former president Donald Trump, saying that she acted professionally and was being unfairly attacked.
Manitoba doctor convicted of sexually assaulting patients sentenced to 12 years behind bars
A doctor who was found guilty of sexually assaulting some of his patients over several years was sentenced in a Manitoba court on Thursday.
Meth hidden in suitcases bound for Australia seized in Vancouver; 2 Canadians arrested
Police arrested two Canadian travellers after nearly 25 kilograms of meth hidden in suitcases were seized during two separate incidents last month at Vancouver International Airport, according to Canadian border officials.
Visitors to Canada can no longer apply for work permits from within the country
Visitors to Canada can no longer apply for work permits from within the country, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) announced Wednesday, bringing an early end to a pandemic-era program that temporarily expanded immigration access.
Kitchener
Meet the man living in the middle of a Kitchener, Ont. roundabout
Drivers going by a Kitchener roundabout may have noticed something unusual – a tent set up on the centre island.
Video shows Aug. 17 tornado pass through North Dumfries, Ont.
Brand new video shows what happened when a tornado touched down in Ayr, Ont. on Aug. 17.
Long lineup at job fairs for new Longo’s grocery store
A Longo’s store will be opening later this year in Kitchener and it’s getting a lot of interest from job seekers.
London
'They're going to push us to be on strike'; support workers preparing to walk-out at Western University
More than 300 CUPE 2361 members could be on the picket lines at Western University on Friday morning.
Baby turtles released back into wild near Exeter
The ‘oohs’ and ‘ahhs’ were palpable near Exeter this afternoon as hundreds gathered to watch 80 baby turtles be returned to the wild.
Want to work from home? Here's the Canadian cities where that's most likely - and London is on the list
Recent data released by Statistics Canada indicates that London has the 11th highest proportion of people working from home.
Barrie
Possible human remains discovered in Tiny Township
Provincial police are investigating the report of possible human remains in Tiny Township.
Celebrities make Muskoka their summer destination getaway
Cottage country, often referred to as the 'Hamptons of the North,' attracted a range of notable figures this summer, including former supermodel Cindy Crawford.
Collingwood’s incentive program returns as town faces affordable housing shortfall
The Town of Collingwood provided further insight into its need for more affordable housing after reintroducing its Rapid Additional Residential [ARU] program, which offers homeowners cash incentives to make part of their homes available for rent.
Northern Ontario
Trudeau returns to northern Ont. following Liberal cabinet retreat
Following the Liberal’s cabinet retreat in Halifax, N.S., where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reaffirmed his plan to stay on as leader of the party, the prime minister appeared in Sault Ste Marie, Ont., on Thursday.
Rock-throwing teens cause motorcycle crash on Maley Drive
One person is in hospital with serious injuries in Sudbury after rocks thrown onto Maley Drive on Wednesday caused a motorcycle to slide into a ditch.
Confused about all the deductions on your paycheque? Here's what they mean
Financial planning experts say understanding how deductions are calculated on a paycheque is vital for employees budgeting their money, especially those just entering the workforce or new to Canada.
Sault Ste. Marie
Health unit reports increase in overdoses on Manitoulin Island
The Community Drug Strategies of Manitoulin have received reports of an increase in overdoses in the region.
Sault police seek public assistance in YMCA break-and-enter, theft investigation
Sault police are investigating a break-and-enter incident at the city’s YMCA workshop last month.
Ottawa
Police seek suspect after 14-year-old girl grabbed from behind in Orleans
Ottawa Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a male suspect wanted for the alleged assault of a 14-year-old girl who was grabbed from behind while walking in Orléans on Tuesday.
No date for Trillium Line launch as OC Transpo address bugs in new system
It will be at least October before passengers are riding the Trillium Line, as OC Transpo and its partner continue to identify "some gaps and some issues" during testing on Ottawa's new north-south light-rail transit line.
Properties in Ottawa identified by federal government for affordable housing
Earlier this week the federal government announced a plan to convert 22 federal properties in Ottawa into housing, now the government is giving a glimpse into what those redevelopments could look like.
Toronto
TDSB says some student info may have been exposed in June cyberattack
Canada's largest public school board says identifying information about some students may have been exposed in a recent cyberattack.
One person dead after motorcycle crashes into ditch on Highway 401
A motorcyclist has died in a crash on Highway 401 near Courtice, Ont., police say.
Man wanted for murder in deaths of 2 relatives may be in Mississauga: police
Peel police say a 33-year-old man wanted in the deaths of his female relatives in Etobicoke may be in Mississauga.
Montreal
McGill University law professors picket for right to unionize, better pay
A union representing McGill University law professors said its members walked off the job Monday, the first week of classes for the fall semester, over what it described as the school's anti-union tactics and refusal to negotiate in good faith
Man, 60, stabbed near Lionel-Groulx metro station, Montreal police investigating
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a 60-year-old man was stabbed near Lionel-Groulx metro.
With contractors swamped, Montreal area homeowners prepare for long construction delays
Montreal homeowners devastated by floods over the summer are realizing that the wait for a contractor can be months long, and insurance companies are telling clients to find their own workers.
Winnipeg
Funnel clouds possible in southwest Manitoba: ECCC
Funnel clouds are possible for southwest Manitoba on Thursday.
Manitoba premier says Jeremy Skibicki should stay behind bars for life
Convicted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki should never again see the light of day as a free person, and any future parole hearings should take into account the impact his killings have had on family members, Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew said Thursday.
'Big uptick' in motorcycles being stolen in 2024 according to Winnipeg police
Motorcycle theft is on the rise in 2024 according to the Winnipeg Police Service.
Edmonton
Oilers' Evander Kane says man spat on his vehicle, used racist remark
Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane posted a video on social media Wednesday, saying that a man spat on his car and used racist language toward him.
Woman drowns while visiting Sylvan Lake
A woman is dead after a boat capsized on Sylvan Lake on Friday.
Calgary
Calgary police seek public assistance locating caregivers of boy
Calgary police are seeking public assistance to locate the caregivers of a young boy.
Cellphone ban, high class sizes among new challenges for Calgary students
Thousands of Calgary students are headed back to school on Thursday for the first day of lessons, which could look a little different this year.
Alberta government expecting a boost in its 2024-25 surplus largely due to oil prices
Alberta's first-quarter fiscal update shows the government expects a surplus of $2.9 billion but won't have surplus cash this year and will need to borrow hundreds of millions of dollars.
Regina
'Bring it to light': Ex-priest from Regina in court following historic sexual assault charges
Wednesday marked the first court appearance for an 81-year-old former priest from Regina who is facing several historic sexual assault charges stemming from alleged incidents in Manitoba.
Sask. NDP voices its support for Evraz workers, attacks government's record on steel
The leaders of Saskatchewan's two major political parties took shots at each other’s support for workers at Regina's Evraz steel plant.
'I don't know what we're going to do': Historic Saskatchewan theatre floods, owners fear closure
Alan Dougherty, co-owner of Estevan's Orpheum Theatre believes the historic theatre’s future is up in the air following recent flooding.
Vancouver
'Full work stoppage': HandyDART drivers set to walk off the job amid labour dispute
Hundreds HandyDART drivers in Metro Vancouver will walk off the job next week, according to the union.
B.C. vehicle impound fees going up as province looks to curb surging road deaths
A surge in traffic deaths on British Columbia's roadways has prompted the provincial government to impose stiffer penalties on dangerous drivers.
High-profile MLA withdraws campaign, citing 'surprise' B.C. United capitulation
One of B.C. United's highest-profile MLAs has withdrawn her campaign for re-election, citing her party's "surprise" capitulation to the B.C. Conservatives this week.
Vancouver Island
Man sentenced for groping 2 women on Vancouver Island transit bus
A 36-year-old man who groped two women on a Victoria-area transit bus has been sentenced to three years of probation.
B.C. revamps building code to allow single stairwells in buildings up to 6 storeys
British Columbia is moving to allow buildings up to six storeys to have one exit stairwell instead of two in the government's latest effort to boost housing supply.
Atlantic
Two adults charged after providing false information in homicide case: Halifax police
Two adults have been charged after allegedly providing false information to Halifax police about a homicide case.
Here's how much Canadians made per week, on average: Statistics Canada
Canadian weekly earnings remained consistent with months prior, but still four per cent higher than the same time last year, Statistics Canada reported Thursday.
N.L.
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
Newly reinstated Newfoundland cod fishery temporarily paused as landings hit limit
The federal government has temporarily paused parts of the newly reinstated commercial northern cod fishery off the east coast of Newfoundland as landings approach the seasonal limit.
As Newfoundlanders say goodbye to a daily print paper, some worry culture will suffer
The final edition of The Telegram newspaper’s daily print hit the stands in St. John's, N.L., on Saturday, marking the end of a 145-year run and a move to weekly print version with daily stories online.