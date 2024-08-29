WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Increased police presence on Eugenie Avenue

    An increased police presence seen at a business on Eugenie Avenue in Windsor, Ont. on Aug. 29, 2024. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor) An increased police presence seen at a business on Eugenie Avenue in Windsor, Ont. on Aug. 29, 2024. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)
    Increased police presence is reported in the 200 block of Eugenie Avenue.

    Further details are not known at this time.

    Updates will come as they are provided. Drivers should avoid the area.

