Essex County OPP have released the results of their Festive R.I.D.E. campaign and impaired driving charges are up.

During the latest blitz over the holidays, 18 impaired driving charges were laid, up 29 per cent compared to the previous year.

Warning range suspensions were down 23 per cent from 22 in 2017/18, compared to 27 in 2016/17.

The number of R.I.D.E. events conducted increased 381 per cent, from 80 in 2017/18, compared to 21 in 2016/17.

Essex County OPP say they will continue to aggressively combat alcohol and illicit drug impaired driving offences by way of increased enforcement, specialized training and public awareness and engagement.