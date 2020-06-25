WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Windsor company has made the list of Best Workplaces in Ontario.

WFCU Credit Union has been named a Great Place to Work in Ontario.

“Being able to say WFCU is certified as a Great Place to Work and named a Best Workplaces in Canada and now A Great Place to Work in Ontario is something we are extremely proud of,” said Eddie Francis, president and CEO of WFCU. “But what makes these designations so important to us is that we could not have received them without the feedback of our employees. Our employees’ opinions of our workplace, values and culture are a direct correlation of how we view ourselves, and it gives me great pride in knowing that we are doing our job in ensuring that our staff feel valued and know they are all an integral part of the WFCU family.”

The list is based on direct feedback from employees of the hundreds of organizations that were surveyed by Great Place to Work. The data has a 90 per cent confidence and a plus or minus five per cent margin of error.

To be eligible for this list, organizations must be Great Place to Work Certified in the past year, be headquartered in Ontario and have at least 10 employees working in the province that participated in our Trust Index employee survey.

Great Place to Work determined the best based the overall Trust Index score from these employees.

This year’s list received over 400 registrations and over 80,000 employees participated in the 2020 “Best Workplaces™ in Canada” survey, rolling out to impact over 300,000 Canadian employees.

The awards were announced in a virtual format this year, bringing companies together online to celebrate the fantastic achievements of the best workplaces across the country.