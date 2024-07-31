WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Impaired driving charge laid following collision in LaSalle

    LaSalle Police cruiser, May 4, 2018. (Courtesy LaSalle police / Facebook) LaSalle Police cruiser, May 4, 2018. (Courtesy LaSalle police / Facebook)
    The LaSalle Police Service (LPS) has laid charges following a collision in LaSalle on Tuesday afternoon.

    Just before 3 p.m., a motor vehicle collided with two parked vehicles and a house in the 500 block of Michigan Avenue, according to police.

    LPS said after a brief investigation, they learned a man lost control of the vehicle before hitting the two other parked vehicles in a driveway, causing one of the parked vehicles to hit the house.

    The driver sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

    A 37-year-old LaSalle man now faces charges for impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

