Impaired driving charge laid following collision in LaSalle

The LaSalle Police Service (LPS) has laid charges following a collision in LaSalle on Tuesday afternoon.

Just before 3 p.m., a motor vehicle collided with two parked vehicles and a house in the 500 block of Michigan Avenue, according to police.

LPS said after a brief investigation, they learned a man lost control of the vehicle before hitting the two other parked vehicles in a driveway, causing one of the parked vehicles to hit the house.

The driver sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

A 37-year-old LaSalle man now faces charges for impaired operation of a motor vehicle.