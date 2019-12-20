WINDSOR -- A volunteer coach with the Windsor Minor Hockey Association has been reinstated after he was suspended last month.

Stanley “Trent” Norris was suspended in November when information surfaced that he had a criminal record in the U.S.

Norris had an aggravated assault conviction in Florida in 2001, but he tells CTV News he has surpassed the guidelines put in place by the WMHA for its volunteers.

“I feel very vindicated now,” says Norris. “A big sigh of relief, that I did absolutely nothing wrong during my process of becoming a coach.”

The Ontario Minor Hockey Association suspended Norris on Nov. 15 while they investigated. The OMHA reinstated him on Thursday.

“I’m excited to get coaching these kids again,” Norris says.

The OMHA says it follows a specific and detailed criminal record check policy within Canada, which applies to all OMHA members holding the title of team official.

The controversy caused serious upheaval within the WMHA. Longtime president Dean Lapierre announced his resignation at a special board meeting on Nov. 18, after executive vice-president Rick Pare was voted out.

Five other board members also resigned.