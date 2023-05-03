'I don't know what to feel': Former Windsorite learns father died in prison while serving life sentence
A former Windsorite is sharing her story after learning her father died in prison while serving a life sentence for murdering her grandmother.
WARNING: Graphic content
Damian Hawley, 62, was found "unresponsive" in the cell of his B.C. prison on April 29, 2023.
His daughter, Kate Hawley, spoke with CTV News Wednesday from her home in Rogersville, NB.
"I thought one day I would get to talk to him when he would have gotten out of prison,” said Kate. “Just ask him why?”
Her father was serving a life sentence for killing his mother, Gertrude Hawley, Kate’s grandmother.
“Words cannot describe her,” said Kate. “She was a saint and she was like a second mother to me.”
Gertrude was struck in the head twice with a hammer on June 26, 2014 inside her home on Reedmere Avenue in Windsor, Ont.
A Windsor police cruiser sits in front 955 Reedmere Rd. on Thursday, June 26, 2014. Damian Hawley, who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 2016, died in a B.C. prison last week. (Dan Appleby/ CTV Windsor)
Kate was working afternoons that day, and woke up to dozens of missed phone calls on her phone from an unknown number.
Then she saw a local news report on social media about a police investigation at a Riverside home.
“It was my grandmother's home and my heart just sank,” said Kate. “My life hasn’t been the same ever since.”
Police told Kate they had to use force to get into the home where they found Damian, who resisted arrest but was taken into custody at the scene.
“Seeing her (Gertrude) in the hospital and seeing her that way (in ICU) and, you know, knowing that my dad put her like that — I can't get that image out of my head,” said Kate. “She loved him you know? She did everything for my dad, everything. You know, she always saw the good in him, always.”
Kate says her grandmother fought for her life for 11 days in hospital.
“I was praying, and I don't pray or anything. I'm just like, ‘Please God, please don't let her die because I need her.’”
Gertrude died on July 6, 2014.
Gertrude Hawley can be seen in this undated photo. (Windsor Chapel Funeral Home)
On Nov. 16, 2016, Damian pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of second-degree murder.
During his sentencing in Superior Court, Damian couldn’t provide a reason for his actions.
"I wish this would have never happened. I loved my mother. I had no reason to do this," he told Justice Bruce Thomas. “It’s part of my sentence, to know I took my mother’s life, I have to go through that every day, it’s hard on me."
Justice Thomas interrupted Damian saying, "as it should be, sir."
Damian’s lawyer, Frank Miller, who is now retired, said it was a “perfect storm” of life events that lead up to the incident.
“Mr. Hawley worked hard most of his life, he then developed problems that prohibited him from working,” said Miller. “His mother helped him from time to time with small amounts of money, but she did so because of their relationship. He was not constantly threatening her and terrorizing her.”
Damian was sentenced to life in prison on Nov. 16, 2016 with no parole eligibility until 2028.
At the time, he was also placed under an order to not communicate with his family.
Kate tells CTV News she hasn’t spoken to her father since the incident — she was waiting for him to get out of prison to organize a meeting to talk.
“The only information I got was through the victim's portal (corrections services) about, you know, where he was and if he needed to go to the hospital. That was the only thing I knew about him for those nine years,” she said.
Kate Hawley speaks with CTV News in a virtual interview from her home in Rogersville, New Brunswick. (Michelle Maluske/CTV News Windsor)
According to Kate, her father was due to be released on parole “for good behaviour” in June 2023. Correctional Service Canada confirms Damian was eligible for day parole on June 26, 2023 and would have been eligible for full parole on June 26, 2026.
“I just don't know how to feel that he is gone. And how to grieve,” said Kate. “He is my father, a parent. But under these strange circumstances, I don't know what to feel.”
Kate is trying to cope without closure while she now is tasked with her father’s estate — taking possession of his belongings and his funeral arrangements.
She said the coroner in B.C. was conducting an autopsy Wednesday and then her father’s body will be released to her.
“He does not deserve to be buried anywhere near my grandparents for what he's put them through. He doesn't deserve that,” said Kate.
She describes her life as “chaotic” but said she tries to focus on good memories with her grandparents. Her grandfather, Gertrude’s husband, died in 2013.
“I don't really think they want me to feel this way. You know, so, I just always think of the happy times,” said Kate. “I have two amazing boys that need a healthy mother. And my focus is on them. And that's all there is to it.”
