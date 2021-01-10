WINDSOR, ONT. -- Lead Pastor of Harvest Bible Church, Aaron Rock told CTV News Sunday that nails were allegedly scattered in front of the parking lot entrance where their outdoor service takes place.

Rock claimed tires of three different vehicles were punctured.

"…we don't hate you. We love you. We would love for there to be an admission of guilt and reconciliation, but we also ask the broader community to stand with us. We are a vital service to many people in our community," said Rock.

Rock was charged and fined by police under the Reopening Ontario Act for holding an indoor service on December 20th during the grey lockdown tier.

Since the charges, Rock said the church continues to be the subject of discriminatory treatment, hate speech, false accusations, and property damage.

Rock said police were notified of the current situation.