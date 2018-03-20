

CTV Windsor





Two Windsor men are facing weapons charges after a fight escalated at a house party.

Windsor police officers responded to a call on Saturday at 1:15 a.m. in the 1600 block of Ford Boulevard.

Officers arrived and learned that two suspects attended the house party and were involved in a confrontation which escalated into a fight between people known to each other.

The fight continued to the front lawn where people were holding one of the suspects down on the front lawn.

Police say the other suspect retrieved a long gun from a vehicle, approached one of the people, struck him with the firearm and the pair continued toward the residence.

They allegedly forced their way into the residence by smashing the front window and door panel. They allegedly made threats at gun point and assaulted several people.

They were last seen leaving the area in a dark vehicle.

Officers checked a number of locations, but were unable to locate the suspects.

Three victims were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, two sustained minor injuries and another was not injured.

On Tuesday at about 7:30 a.m., both suspects attended Windsor police headquarters and were placed under arrest.

The Major Crime Branch is actively investigating and the firearm is still outstanding.

Damon Benson-Lazaroff, 19, from Windsor is charged with assault causing bodily harm x3, assault with a weapon x2, assault, mischief under x2, break and enter, point firearm x2, utter threats, possess weapon dangerous to public peace.

Ali Hamieh, 18, from Windsor is charged with assault with a weapon, assault, mischief under x2, break and enter, utter threats and possess weapon dangerous to public peace.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.