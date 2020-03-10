WINDSOR, ONT. -- The $4.83-million reconstruction project on Huron Church Road is set to begin later this month.

City of Windsor officials say it will begin on March 23.

A section of the road is set to receive infrastructure upgrades, including new concrete, curbs, sidewalks, medians and street lighting, between Malden Road and Pool Avenue.

The project is possible thanks to $3 million in funding from the provincial government under the Connecting Links Program. The City will contribute the remaining funds.

Huron Church from Malden to Dorchester was completed last summer. Executive director of operations Dwayne Dawson expects this phase to move even more quickly.

“This job is a little easier than the last one in the fact that there are no intersections involved," says Dawson.

Drivers will see the complete closure of the north bound lanes of the roadway, shifting all traffic to the south bound lanes where two way traffic will be installed.

Once that construction is complete, traffic will shift to the other side, again with one lane of traffic allowed in each direction. During construction, no left turns off Huron Church Road will be permitted through the construction zone.

Access to all businesses will remain open and information has been distributed to businesses and residents along the route, the Ontario Trucking Association as well as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.