WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police say a 45-year-old Bothwell man is facing impaired driving charges after he turned in front of a motorcyclist.

The man was driving in the area of Middle Line and Davidson Line on Saturday when he allegedly turned in front of a motorcycle, causing the driver to go to the ground to avoid a collision.

Police say no contact made with vehicles, but the motorcyclist sustained leg injuries and was transported to hospital.

Through investigation, officers believed the Bothwell man to be under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested for operation while impaired causing bodily harm.

The man was transported to Chatham-Kent Police Headquarters where breath samples were obtained with readings over the legal limit. The man was also charged with 80 plus.