Hundreds turn out for vigil in Harrow following deaths of four people
Hundreds of people turned out for a vigil in Harrow on Sunday evening to remember a mother, father and two children who were found dead in a home last week.
Friends are remembering the mother as a pillar of the community and a speaker at the vigil referenced how important she was to Harrow Minor Soccer.
"She was one of the hardest working, fierce-loving people I have ever met. She loved her family endlessly, she was a person who you could always count on and her kids were proof of the living family unit they were, despite the tragedy surrounding their deaths," said one of the speakers.
She went on to say, "The generosity that we've seen in the wake of their deaths is a testament to the pillar this family was in our small community... Remember who this is about. This is about honouring a beautiful family as well as supporting a community who has been levelled to the ground by this tragedy."
Essex OPP officers were called to a home on County Road 13 around 1:30 p.m. on June 20, where they located the four deceased individuals.
The cause of death and the people’s identities cannot yet be confirmed by police.
