Hundreds of rescued tiny turtle hatchlings being cared for in Essex County

Wings Rehab staff in Amherstburg are currently caring for 378 baby turtles as turtle nests across Essex County start hatching.

The hatchlings are the result of a new Turtle Salvage Program that Wings Rehab officials began this past spring in an effort to save eggs from female turtles that were hit on the road and died.

"It's very important to watch for them on the roads," warned wildlife technologist, Alexander Campbell. "Not only the adults, but now all the babies are out."

Campbell said the wildlife rehabilitation centre cared for more than 200 injured turtles during this past spring's nesting season, noting turtle nests typically hatch between mid-August to October.

A rare Eastern Spiney Soft Shell turtle. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

"Unfortunately, due to habitat fragmentation and road mortality, their population is in peril. Almost all the turtles in Ontario are now a species at-risk, but all are listed federally at-risk. So in reality, if we don't do something, we're going to lose our turtles," Campbell explained.

Campbell said eight different native species were being cared for in their facility, noting the group also collaborates with the Ontario Turtle Center in Peterborough for additional care.

"Females lay so many eggs but in reality, only one or two of those might actually reach to be within the breeding population,” Campbell continued.

“So it's really important for our turtles to get a head start over the winter at rehab facilities, so we can try and make a difference in their population."

On Friday, staff welcomed the public to see and learn more about the reptiles, while encouraging donations to help buy more incubators to care for more turtles.

Woman learning about the turtles in Amherstburg, Ont. on Aug. 23, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

Campbell told CTV News the young turtles will overwinter at their facility until mid-May before they're released back into their ancestral wetlands.

If anyone should encounter a turtle hatchling on the road, Campbell said the best advice is to safely pick it up and gently bring it in the direction it was going.

"Simply move it in the direction it's headed. Don't relocate it to another wetland. Don't put it in your back pond. Don't take it home as a pet. Just simply help it across the road. Whether you lift it up or you stop traffic safely while doing so to ensure both you and the turtle are safe."