    • Humidity is back with sunshine across Windsor-Essex

    (Source: George Rosema) (Source: George Rosema)
    Heat and humidity return to the region after remnants from Hurricane Beryl pushed through the region.

    Daytime highs are back around the seasonal mark but the humidity will make it feel much warmer.

    A mix of sun and cloud is expected Thursday with a high of 27 C, feeling like 25 C with the humidex.

    The normal high for this time of year is around 28 C and the low around 17 C.

     

    Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

    Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 27. Humidex 35. UV index 9 or very high.

    Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Low 17.

    Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 27. Humidex 33. UV index 8 or very high.

    Saturday: Sunny. High 30.

    Sunday: Sunny. High 30.

    Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 30.

    Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 29.

