Humidity is back with sunshine across Windsor-Essex
Heat and humidity return to the region after remnants from Hurricane Beryl pushed through the region.
Daytime highs are back around the seasonal mark but the humidity will make it feel much warmer.
A mix of sun and cloud is expected Thursday with a high of 27 C, feeling like 25 C with the humidex.
The normal high for this time of year is around 28 C and the low around 17 C.
Here's a look at the rest of the forecast
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 27. Humidex 35. UV index 9 or very high.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Low 17.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 27. Humidex 33. UV index 8 or very high.
Saturday: Sunny. High 30.
Sunday: Sunny. High 30.
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 30.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 29.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW Cottages, burial plots and jewelry: How the capital gains tax changes affect property other than your home
Here are some of the lesser-known ways the capital gains tax might apply to you, and expert tips for navigating the tax.
The U.K. mulls tighter crossbow laws after 3 women were slain in an attack. The suspect is in hospital
A man suspected of killing the wife and daughters of a BBC radio sports commentator with a crossbow was being treated in a hospital Thursday after being found injured in a cemetery some 15 miles (22 kilometres) from the scene of the crimes.
Interest rate cut hasn't led to rush of homebuyer demand yet: Royal LePage data
Despite expectations of lower interest rates prompting homebuyers to leave the sidelines, a new report says the Bank of Canada's quarter-point cut to its key interest rate last month did not lead to a rush in demand.
opinion Biden's debate debacle levels playing field with Trump
In one week, Donald Trump will officially accept his party’s nomination, becoming the standard-bearer for the GOP in November. A recent Supreme Court immunity ruling combined with a failed debate performance by President Joe Biden has seen the Republican challenger’s fortunes rise exponentially.
'Devastated': Ontario woman discovers diamond ring bought in Mexico for $4,000 is a fake worth $50
An Ontario woman who was in Mexico with her boyfriend was shocked to learn a diamond ring they purchased for $4,176 turned out to be worth only $50.
Former Predators captain Johnson posthumously diagnosed with CTE
Former Nashville Predators captain Greg Johnson has been posthumously diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy following a post-mortem brain tissue analysis.
Woman swept to sea while swimming at a Japanese beach is rescued 37 hours later and 80 kilometres away
A Chinese woman who was swept out to sea while swimming at a Japanese beach was rescued 37 hours later after drifting in a swimming ring more than 80 kilometres (50 miles) in the Pacific Ocean, officials said Thursday.
DEVELOPING Canada set to provide details on defence funding timeline as NATO summit wraps up
Canada is expected to provide more details about its plan to meet defence spending targets in an effort to quell concerns that have dogged the prime minister during this week's NATO summit in Washington, D.C.
His brother was found dead, his mother was arrested before this baby was found crawling by a highway
A Louisiana sheriff says a one-year-old 'miracle baby' survived two days of sometimes stormy weather before a truck driver spotted him crawling along a roadside the day after his four-year-old brother was found dead and his mother was arrested in Mississippi.
Kitchener
Ontario woman found safe five days after being reported missing
Eugenia 'Jenny' Da Silva, the Brantford, Ont. woman who was reported missing after she failed to return home from work five days ago, has been found safe.
Wilmot farmers say Region of Waterloo denied their freedom of information requests on farmland expropriation
A group of farmers, who expressed concern about expropriation in Wilmot Township, say they’ll keep fighting even though their latest push for answers has failed.
How local bars and restaurants are coping as LCBO strike carries on
Ontario bars and restaurants are keeping a close eye on the LCBO strike as many rely on the stores to stock their liquor shelves.
London
Sarnia mayor calls on province to help with staffing crisis in healthcare
The Mayor of Sarnia is calling on the province to help fix what he calls the, "Staffing crisis in Ontario's Community Health Sector."
'I'm not happy with the outcome': London man convicted of manslaughter for his role in a brutal stabbing death
Robert Charnock has been convicted in the December 2021 murder of Kenneth Wallis.
The Ark seeking $360,000/month to transform winter response to homelessness into year-round service
Ark Aid Street Mission is asking city council to extend last winter’s cold weather response to homelessness into a year-round service until London’s long-term strategy to address homelessness is fully operational.
Barrie
Environment Canada issues rainfall warning
Hazardous flooding may occur as more rain falls in the Barrie, Collinwood, Hillsdale corridor.
Fake cryptocurrency investments racking up victims
Cryptocurrency scammers are raking in hundreds of thousands of dollars from unwitting victims.
Supervisor found guilty of criminal negligence in deadly dump truck crash
A man charged in connection with a fatal dump truck crash near Alliston nearly four years ago has been found guilty of criminal negligence causing death.
Northern Ontario
NEW
Sault Ste. Marie
Northern Ont. community votes in favour hosting nuclear waste site
After a consultation process that began in 2010, residents in the Township of Ignace have voted in favour of hosting of a $22 billion nuclear waste site.
North Bay police use locator tool to find missing woman with dementia
When a woman in her 90s with dementia went missing from her assisted living facility, North Bay police were able to find her quickly using a locator tool.
Sudbury Wolves players describe excitement of being picked in the NHL draft
It's been an exciting few weeks for two Sudbury Wolves players who are fresh out of NHL training camps.
Ottawa
Federal government on track to demolish Alexandra Bridge, as advocates push to preserve it
The 123-year-old Alexandra Bridge is scheduled to be torn down within the decade and be completely replaced with a new one.
The diversity of Ottawa's nightlife is a 'great asset,' the night mayor says
Ottawa's new 'night mayor' says the diversity of the capital's nightlife is a "great asset," as he begins work to help shape the city after 6 p.m.
4 teens facing charges after OPP recover stolen vehicles on Hwy. 401 in eastern Ontario
Four teenagers are facing charges after Ontario Provincial Police recovered two vehicles in eastern Ontario that were reported stolen in the Greater Toronto Area.
Toronto
One person rushed to hospital after North York shooting
One person has been rushed to hospital in critical condition following a shooting in North York.
Winning lottery ticket for $1 million that was sold in Toronto could soon expire
The holder of a winning lotto ticket for $1 million that was sold in Toronto has just two weeks left to claim their prize.
Montreal
Rainfall warning still in place for Montreal
A rainfall warning is still in place for the Island of Montreal after record-breaking precipitation on Wednesday.
Record-breaking rainfall wreaks havoc on Montreal roads
Some drivers had to abandon their cars during the afternoon commute on Wednesday after Montreal was soaked in a heavy, record-breaking downpour of rain that wreaked havoc on the roads.
Former Quebec junior hockey players sentenced for sex assault to appeal sentences
Two former Quebec junior hockey players will appeal their prison sentences for sexually assaulting a minor at a hotel in June 2021 during a celebration of a Victoriaville Tigres championship win.
Winnipeg
'We started from really behind the eight ball:' Downtown Winnipeg business flourishes despite COVID-19 pandemic
According to the most recent statistics released by Downtown Winnipeg BIZ, more businesses have closed than opened year after year since the pandemic.
Judge to give verdict in trial of man who admitted to killing four women in Winnipeg
A judge is scheduled to give his decision today in the first-degree murder trial of a man who admitted to killing four women in Winnipeg.
Winnipeg grocer closing after nearly 20 years
An independent grocery store in Winnipeg’s Southeast is closing its doors.
Edmonton
Record heat in Edmonton for a third straight day
Edmonton set another record high Wednesday afternoon: As of 6 p.m., the city had hit 36.2 C.
Costco to increase annual membership fee to $65 this September
Costco is increasing its annual membership fees in Canada and the U.S. this fall to $65.
Calgary
Police investigate shooting in Evanston
A man is in hospital after a shooting in Evanston early Thursday morning.
A look at the 190 drones involved in the Calgary Stampede Grandstand Show
The Calgary Stampede is steeped in tradition, but in recent years, a high-tech addition to the Grandstand Show has been turning heads and is being hailed as the future of aerial displays.
Could you keep it down? Some downtown residents not so keen on Stampede music festival noise
While thousands of Stampede partiers pack into tents every night, those living nearby watch from above, but they're not necessarily celebrating.
Regina
'Dug ourselves into a hole': City of Regina to request debt limit increase
The City of Regina is preparing to ask the Saskatchewan Municipal Board (SMB) for an increase to its debt limit.
Here's why you may have noticed changes in your tap water
Many residents in both Regina and Moose Jaw may have noticed an unusual taste and odour from their drinking water. The change is nothing to worry about, according to the cities.
'Welcome a more diverse group': National golf program looking to gain interest with youth
The First Tee Prairies golf program is looking to grow the game by engaging younger players and removing barriers.
Vancouver
Video shows police officer taking firefighter's hose, spraying people in East Vancouver
The Vancouver Police Department is defending the actions of an officer who was recorded taking a firefighter's water hose and spraying two people in the head on Canada Day.
He thought his gnomes were stolen. But then a secret society returned them.
A Kelowna, B.C., man says he's always liked gnomes because they have a "bit of mystery" to them. And he recently got a taste of that whimsy when his garden gnomes disappeared, and came back to him in a peculiar fashion.
Former BC Green Party leader Andrew Weaver slams Premier David Eby, praises Conservatives' John Rustad
Former BC Green Party leader Andrew Weaver is treading back into B.C. politics, slamming NDP Premier David Eby in an opinion piece in the Vancouver Sun, and showering praise on BC Conservative Leader John Rustad. He echoed those sentiments in an interview with CTV News Wednesday.
Vancouver Island
Hundreds join chorus for Indigenous boys whose singing was silenced
On Tuesday evening, hundreds of people showed their support for the boys by gathering in the village square, with drums in their hands and songs in their hearts.
B.C. war veteran John Hillman, dead at 105, raised thousands for children's charity
Second World War veteran John Hillman, who raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for charity in the last years of his life, died Monday at the age of 105.
B.C.'s wildfire risk expected to rise in coming days
B.C.'s wildfire risk is expected to increase significantly in the coming days after a stretch of hot weather dried out parts of the province and lightning is in the forecast.
Atlantic
N.S. emergency department deaths hit six-year high, doctors point to 'bed-blocking'
Emergency room doctors in Atlantic Canada say "bed-blocking" and patients presenting with advanced disease that wasn't detected or cared for earlier are driving high numbers of deaths.
'We don’t tolerate bullying': New Brunswick education council files appeal
The vice-chair of a New Brunswick education council believes they are being bullied by the province’s education minister.
Canada to announce plan to reach NATO target, spend 2% of GDP on defence: sources
After facing months of pressure, senior government sources tell CTV News that Canada will unveil its plan on Thursday on how to reach its NATO commitment to spend two per cent of its GDP on defence.
N.L.
Fisher protest interrupts environment ministers' press conference
The union representing inshore fishers and fish plant workers Newfoundland and Labrador interrupted a press conference of the country's environment ministers in St. John's.
After delay, new ferry Ala'suinu begins carrying passengers between N.S. and N.L.
After delays due to repairs, a new Marine Atlantic ferry sailing between Newfoundland and Nova Scotia is expected to make its inaugural passenger trip this evening.
Pro-Palestinian protesters return to N.L. campus after encampment dismantled
Protesters returned to Memorial University in St. John's, N.L., on Monday, days after police responded to a pro-Palestinian encampment on campus and charged three students.