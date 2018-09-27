

CTV Windsor





Officials from a Windsor-Essex organization say it's disgusting to think of how prevalent human trafficking is.

Anti-human trafficking project co-ordinator Amanda Pierce at We Fight says it's “happening within our community at an alarming rate."

We Fight provides direct services to survivors of domestic and international human trafficking... where women are forced into sex trafficking, even marriage.

“Right now between three of us we have between 70 and 80 open cases right now and I would argue that that's just touching the tip of the iceberg."

“I can say 100 per cent of my case load is domestic sex trafficking victims or survivors," Gillian Golden, a youth and transition worker with We Fight.

Golden says it's a bigger issue than many people just don't know about.

Golden tells CTV News there are four to six new people in Windsor seeking help each month.

“When you come from nothing and you know nothing and you know no one that fear just takes over your life so you'll do whatever you have to do just to get through the day, or through the week or weekend," says Golden.