WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent’s medical officer of health is remains hopeful the municipality can return to the ‘Green-Prevent’ level from the current level of ‘Yellow-Protect.’

Dr. David Colby says the number of cases in Chatham is trending downward.

The five categories of restrictions the province revealed on Nov. 3 are Green-Prevent, Yellow-Protect, Orange-Restrict, Red-Control, and Grey-Lockdown.

“It’s far from the trigger limit to move into orange,” says Colby.

In addition, there are four outbreaks, two of which Colby expects to declare over on Friday, the day the province usually announces any changes to the colour code measures for the different regions.

Chatham-Kent moved into the yellow zone on Monday morning.

Colby says the decision is ultimately up to the ministry, but he remains optimistic.

Just the same he says residents must remain cautious and asks people to always consider the best course action to help prevent the spread.