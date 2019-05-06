

CTV Windsor





A 21-year-old Quebec man has been charged with human trafficking and sexual assault after police received a call about a woman in Walkerville.

Windsor police officers responded to a call in the 2000 block of Niagara Street to check on the well-being of a woman on Friday, May 3, at 2 p.m.

Information was received that the woman may have been the victim of a crime.

Officers located the woman at the address on Niagara Street. Members of the Major Crimes Branch and Morality Unit continued the investigation.

Police determined that the involved woman was a victim of human trafficking.

The suspect, who had been at the same address was arrested without incident.

Bradley Dominique, 21, from Blainville, Quebec, is charged with assault, sexual assault, assault with a weapon, uttering a death threat and human trafficking.

Windsor police connected the victim with community partners to assist with her recovery.

The matter remains under active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.