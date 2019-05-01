

CTV Windsor





A 43-year-old Windsor man has been charged after a human trafficking investigation.

Patrol officers responded to a complaint involving human trafficking on Saturday, April 27.

Investigation revealed that recently a teenage girl had been communicating online with a male. The girl had been in London, Ont.

Police say a man travelled to London, met the teenage victim, and transported her to Windsor.

Soon after arriving in Windsor, police say the girl began working in the sex trade. A man and a woman allegedly began controlling the teenagers financial assets and movements.

Officers were able to locate the teenaged girl and she was ultimately brought to a place of safety.

Investigators from the Major Crimes Branch continued the investigation, identified the man and female suspects, and determined that a number of human trafficking offences had taken place against the teenaged female victim.

On Saturday, April 27 around 8:30 p.m. officers attended a residence located in the 700 block of Brant Street and arrested the male suspect without incident.

Zuhair Gorges, a 43-year-old male from Windsor, is charged human trafficking, forcible confinement, material benefit resulting from human trafficking and theft under $5,000.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Breyia Latouf, a 23-year-old woman from Windsor, for the offences of human trafficking, forcible confinement, material benefit resulting from human trafficking, and theft under $5,000.

Windsor Police Service was able to connect the victim with community partners to assist with her recovery.

Windsor police say they are committed to fighting human trafficking through intelligence-gathering, working cooperatively with other law enforcement and community partners to support victims, and enforcement efforts.

If you are a victim, or know of a victim of this often hidden crime, help and assistance is available.

The matter remains under active investigation by the Major Crimes Branch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.