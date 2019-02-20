

CTV Windsor





Windsor police have charged a Quebec man with human trafficking after an investigation at a Windsor hotel.

Patrol officers attended a Windsor hotel for a complaint involving possible human trafficking on Sunday, Feb. 17 at 1 p.m.

Officers arrived and found a woman who had recently traveled to Windsor from another province with an acquaintance.

Through investigation, police say they determined that since being in Windsor, the woman had been assaulted, threatened, and forced to work in the sex trade by the acquaintance.

The primary suspect had left the area in a vehicle, possibly heading out of province.

The victim was brought to a place of safety and attempts to locate the suspect continued.

Investigators communicated with partner police agencies, who located the suspect vehicle along Highway 401 near Woodstock.

The primary suspect was arrested without incident in relation to this investigation and transported back to Windsor to appear before the court.

The Quebec man faces a number of charges including: human trafficking, assault, forcible confinement, uttering a threat and theft under $5,000.

The case remains under active investigation by the Major Crimes Branch.

The name of the accused is not being released to protect the identity of the victim.

Human trafficking involves the recruitment, transportation or harbouring of persons for the purpose of exploitation, typically in the sex industry or for forced labour. Police say exploitation is the key element of the offence.

The Windsor Police Service is committed to fighting human trafficking through intelligence-gathering, working cooperatively with other law enforcement partners to support victims, and enforcement efforts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.