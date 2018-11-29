

CTV Windsor





The provincial government is giving Windsor police $99,608 for community-centered initiatives.

The money is going towards the “Exit Strategy Plan.”

Exit Strategy plans to provide officers with advanced technology and training to enhance their ability to identify both victims of human trafficking and perpetrators.

The program will also provide support to community partners, allowing for a multi-disciplinary approach to rescuing victims.

The Windsor force is one of 17 in Ontario getting a share of $1.5 million to help police fight human trafficking, disrupt outlaw motorcycle gang activity, support victims and address mental health issues in their communities.

"The people of Ontario rely on our dedicated police officers to keep communities safe," said Attorney General Caroline Mulroney. "These grants will give police access to new technologies and training to better protect communities and support victims."

The funding is administered through the Civil Remedies Grant Program, which receives funding from the forfeiture of proceeds and instruments of unlawful activity.

Funding through the program will support 21 projects across the province.