Human remains discovered at Wallaceburg construction site

Chatham-Kent police say a construction company discovered human remains while working at an excavation site in Wallaceburg.

Officers received the repost around 4:18 p.m. on Oct. 9 from a construction crew who was working at a site on Gillard Street.

Police say “immediate action” was taken and officers attended and secured the scene.

Forensic anthropologists were then called to examine the remains and determine their origin. Police say after a thorough examination, it was determined the remains were at the site for “an extremely long time.”

The remains have since been collected and are now in the custody of the coroner’s officer.

The incident is no longer a police matter and the investigation has concluded with the appropriate authorities now handling the situation, police say.