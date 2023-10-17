Windsor

    • Human remains discovered at Wallaceburg construction site

    The Chatham-Kent police crest is seen on a uniform in Chatham, Ont. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor) The Chatham-Kent police crest is seen on a uniform in Chatham, Ont. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
    Share

    Chatham-Kent police say a construction company discovered human remains while working at an excavation site in Wallaceburg.

    Officers received the repost around 4:18 p.m. on Oct. 9 from a construction crew who was working at a site on Gillard Street.

    Police say “immediate action” was taken and officers attended and secured the scene.

    Forensic anthropologists were then called to examine the remains and determine their origin. Police say after a thorough examination, it was determined the remains were at the site for “an extremely long time.”

    The remains have since been collected and are now in the custody of the coroner’s officer.

    The incident is no longer a police matter and the investigation has concluded with the appropriate authorities now handling the situation, police say. 

    Windsor Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    OPINION

    OPINION What should you do after receiving an inheritance? Financial expert weighs in

    If you recently received an inheritance, or expect to collect one soon, it's important that you make the most of any extra money, especially in today's rapidly changing economic landscape. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some helpful tips on what to do after receiving an inheritance.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News