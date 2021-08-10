WINDSOR, ONT. -- A human femur was discovered at a bridge under construction in Amherstburg.

Mayor Aldo DiCarlo says the human remains were discovered Aug. 3 by workers at the site on Concession Road 2 between North Side Road and Riverview Drive South.

DiCarlo says police determined a criminal investigation was not needed, but they contacted the Ontario Ministry of Government and Consumer Services and it has ordered a burial site investigation.

It is unknown how long the investigation will take or when construction on the 82-year-old bridge over Long Marsh Drain can resume.

DiCarlo says the project has been stalled several times, but until this latest setback it was supposed to be completed in October.

This is a developing story. More coming.