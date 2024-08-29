WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Howard Avenue at Tecumseh Road East closed due to collision

    Windsor police
    Share

    The Windsor Police Service is reporting a collision at the intersection of Howard Avenue at Tecumseh Road East.

    The intersection is closed and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

    Updates to come as they are provided.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News