Howard at Dougall Parkway ramp reopens after crash
Windsor police have reopened a section of Howard Avenue after a crash.
Police responded to Howard at Dougall Parkway northbound off ramp Monday morning.
Police closed both northbound and southbound lanes, but the road has since reopened.
The public was asked to use an alternate route.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Israel and Hamas look to extend ceasefire on its final day, with one more hostage swap planned
International mediators were pressing to extend a ceasefire in Gaza that has halted the deadliest Israeli-Palestinian violence in decades but is set to expire after Monday, as Israel and Hamas prepared for a fourth exchange of militant-held hostages for Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.
Montreal police investigate vandalism at Jewish school, firebombing incident
Montreal police say they are investigating an act of vandalism found at a Jewish school in Saint-Laurent. They are also looking into an attempted firebombing at a Jewish institution.
What's Merriam-Webster's word of the year for 2023? Hint: Be true to yourself
In an age of deepfakes and post-truth, as artificial intelligence rose and Elon Musk turned Twitter into X, the Merriam-Webster word of the year for 2023 is "authentic."
'No doubt' stability of a marketplace brings costs down: advocate on grocery code of conduct
Canada's grocery code of conduct is in the final stages with advocates saying it would help lower food prices while big grocers say it won't.
Police arrest suspect in shooting of 3 men of Palestinian descent near University of Vermont
Police have arrested a suspect in the shooting of three young men of Palestinian descent who were attending a Thanksgiving holiday gathering near the University of Vermont campus Saturday evening.
4 teens, 1 woman killed in crash in Huntsville, Ont.
Five people are dead, including four teens between 15 and 17 years-old, after a late-night crash in the Town of Huntsville.
Quebec teachers' strike: Staff may be on strike until Christmas, says union vice-president
The over 65,000 teachers in Quebec who began striking on Thursday may continue off the job until Christmas if an agreement isn't reached, according to the union.
Poor Inuit housing 'direct result of colonialism': federal housing advocate
A federal housing advocate is accusing every level of government in Canada of failing to uphold the Inuit's right to housing -- and therefore denying their human rights.
Rescuers attempt manual digging to free 41 Indian workers trapped for over 2 weeks in tunnel
Authorities in India said on Monday they were set to begin manual digging of what they hoped was the final phase of rescuing the 41 construction workers trapped in a collapsed mountain tunnel in the country's north for over two weeks.
Kitchener
-
Police release images in connection to Fairview Park Mall jewelry store robbery
Waterloo regional police are investigating a jewelry store robbery at Fairview Park Mall.
-
Up to 15 cm of snow possible in Waterloo-Wellington Monday
The first big snowfall of the season is expected to hit the area Monday.
-
Video shows impaired driver lied: Guelph police
A Markham man is facing several charges after he allegedly denied he was driving a vehicle involved in a crash Saturday night and instead allowed his friend to be arrested.
London
-
Environment Canada issues snow squall watch
Starting overnight Monday into Tuesday, the first significant lake-effect flurries and snow squalls of the season are forecast to develop.
-
Yuk Yuk's returns to London
London's new and only Yuk Yuk’s can be found at the Double Tree by Hilton on King Street.
-
Number of people using Ontario food banks rose 38 per cent last year: report
A report released today indicates the number of people who used Ontario food banks went up 38 per cent last year, which it says is the largest single-year increase recorded by the province's food bank network.
Barrie
-
Snow squalls with up to 35 cm of snow expected across central Ontario
The first significant snow storms of the season are expected later today through Tuesday across central and northern Ontario.
-
4 teens, 1 woman killed in crash in Huntsville, Ont.
Five people are dead, including four teens between 15 and 17 years-old, after a late-night crash in the Town of Huntsville.
-
Police update shooting investigation in Barrie's downtown core
One person was airlifted to hospital after a shooting in Barrie's downtown core Friday evening.
Northern Ontario
-
Employee of Sudbury business charged with stealing $712K from employer
A now former employee with a Sudbury business has been charged with fraud and is accused of stealing from their employer over a period of seven years.
-
Ontario NDP seeks to make it illegal for drivers to pass on solid double yellow lines
Chad Belanger was left with a broken neck, ribs, collarbone and sternum, a bruised heart and lungs, a concussion and PTSD following a crash caused by a truck that crossed a solid double yellow line to pass another vehicle in northern Ontario.
-
Heavy snowfall warning in effect for areas near Sault Ste. Marie
Environment Canada issued a heavy snowfall warning Monday for Sault Ste. Marie and surrounding areas.
Ottawa
-
Choo choo! Here's when the CPKC Holiday train will pass through eastern Ontario
All aboard the Canadian Pacific Kansas City Holiday Train, which is making a comeback for its 25th year in eastern Ontario on Monday and Tuesday.
-
Smith Falls, Ont. OPP arrest two in drugs, firearms bust
Ontario Provincial Police in Lanark County have charged two people in connection to a drug bust at a home in Smith Falls on Nov. 23.
-
Woman in her 50s killed in two-vehicle crash on Carp Road
Ottawa police say a woman in her 50s has died after a two-vehicle crash in the city's rural west end.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario to take responsibility for Gardiner Expressway and DVP from Toronto
Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow will hold a joint news conference late Monday morning.The Doug Ford government will take responsibility for the Gardiner Expressway and the Don Valley Parkway from Toronto, a move that could ultimately save the city billions.
-
One dead after fatal fire at Toronto shelter hotel
One person is dead following a two-alarm fire at one of the city’s shelter hotels, paramedics confirm.
-
Man found dead in Hamilton; suspect last seen running through mall
A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found deceased in Hamilton.
Montreal
-
Montreal police investigate vandalism at Jewish school, firebombing incident
Montreal police say they are investigating an act of vandalism found at a Jewish school in Saint-Laurent. They are also looking into an attempted firebombing at a Jewish institution.
-
Police officer struck by car on Hwy. 15 in Laval during pursuit
A 24-year-old police officer is suffering from serious injuries after a vehicle struck him on Highway 15 in Laval early Monday morning.
-
Quebec teachers' strike: Staff may be on strike until Christmas, says union vice-president
The over 65,000 teachers in Quebec who began striking on Thursday may continue off the job until Christmas if an agreement isn't reached, according to the union.
Atlantic
-
Newfoundland Christmas parade cancelled over 'firearms situation' in St. John's
A Christmas parade in St. John's, N.L., has been cancelled today due to what police are calling a firearms situation in the city's downtown.
-
Halifax District RCMP investigate stabbing in Lake Echo
The Halifax District RCMP is investigating a report of a stabbing in Lake Echo on Saturday.
-
One person dead, 63 confirmed cases in salmonella outbreak linked to cantaloupe: PHAC
The Public Health Agency of Canada says one person has died after a salmonella outbreak linked to Malichita and Rudy brand cantaloupes.
Winnipeg
-
3 dead, 2 wounded in Langside incident: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police say several people are dead and injured after a 'serious incident' in the 100 block of Langside Street early Sunday morning.
-
Winnipeg woman searching for accidentally donated diplomas
A Winnipeg woman is asking for help after an act of generosity turned into an unexpected loss.
-
Manitoba MLAs honoured as first First Nations women in cabinet
Two Manitoba cabinet ministers have been honoured by the Indigenous community for their place in history.
Calgary
-
Woman found shot in southeast Calgary
Calgary police are investigating after a woman was found shot on Monday morning.
-
Shuttle plan for Red Line closure gets its first rush hour test
Three days into the city's largest ever replacement shuttle operation and the system is facing its first test as commuters start their work week.
-
Smith's sovereignty act plans expected to be unveiled Monday
Alberta's premier is expected to reveal on Monday her plans to invoke her government's sovereignty act over the federal 2035 target for a net-zero electricity grid.
Edmonton
-
Crash affecting southbound Highway 2 traffic: police
Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash Monday morning on Highway 2 near Wetaskiwin, but no one was seriously injured, Mounties say.
-
Fire destroys house in Ambleside neighbourhood
Firefighters were called early Monday morning to a southwest Edmonton home for the second time in recent months, neighbours say.
-
Smith's sovereignty act plans expected to be unveiled Monday
Alberta's premier is expected to reveal on Monday her plans to invoke her government's sovereignty act over the federal 2035 target for a net-zero electricity grid.
Vancouver
-
Landlside closes section of Stanley Park seawall
A section of the Stanley Park seawall has been closed due to a landslide, according to officials.
-
B.C. in court against pharma companies in bid to certify opioid class-action lawsuit
The British Columbia government goes up against dozens of health care and pharmaceutical companies in court Monday in a bid to get certification for a class-action lawsuit over the costs of the opioid crisis.
-
Largest First Nation in B.C. votes to take over child and family services for its members
British Columbia's largest First Nation has voted to take over authority of child and family services for its members.