WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Howard at Dougall Parkway ramp reopens after crash

    Windsor police have reopened a section of Howard Avenue after a crash.

    Police responded to Howard at Dougall Parkway northbound off ramp Monday morning.

    Police closed both northbound and southbound lanes, but the road has since reopened.

    The public was asked to use an alternate route.

