How much money did city staff make in 2023?

The City of Windsor has released its public salary disclosure list for 2023.

In accordance with the Public Sector Salary Disclosure Act, the city is making public the salaries and benefits to municipal employees who earned $100,000 or more as reported on their 2023 T4.

The list is made up of a wide spectrum of people from the mayor to police officers, city lawyers and engineering staff.

Topping the list was President and CEO of Enwin, Garry Rossi with a salary of $295,217.

Others on the list who made $200,000 or more include Mayor Drew Dilkens, Fire Captain Rinato DiCocco, Windsor CAO Joe Mancina, Commissioner Community Services Corporate Leader Ray Mensour, Windsor police Chief Jason Bellaire, Deputy Police Chief Jason Crowley, Deputy Police Chief Frank Providenti.

Also on the list making more than $200,000 in 2023 were former City Solicitor Shelby Askin Hager and former Commissioner Infrastructure Services Corporate Leader Chris Nepszy — Both were let go as part of a “realignment” of the corporate leadership team in November 2023.

The Corporation of the City of Windsor is a municipal organization with current annual budgets in excess of $1 billion in gross operating expenditures and $1.9 billion in total capital expenditures as outlined in the10-year capital plan, and it currently employs 4,133 staff.