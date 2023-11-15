Dilkens uses strong mayor powers to fire city engineer, lawyer
Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens has used his strong mayor powers to fire both the city’s top engineer and lawyer.
The city hall shake-up was announced Wednesday afternoon, with a press release indicating that Windsor was realigning its organizational structure to “better serve the needs of its residents and streamline municipal operations.”
City engineer Chris Nepszy and city solicitor Shelby Askin Hager were axed as part of the realignment.
“Their years of service are appreciated, and they are wished well in their future endeavours,” reads the release.
Retired city engineer Mark Winterton will step back into the role following Nepszy’s termination.
While such personnel matters would typically go before council seeking a majority vote, the city indicates Dilkens made the call himself, using the strong mayor powers the province expanded to Windsor this past summer.
A copy of the letter detailing the firing of Chris Nepszy, dated Nov. 15, 2023. (Source: City of Windsor)
The “realigned” corporate leadership team, under the continued leadership of CAO Joe Mancina, goes as follows:
- Community services: Raymond Mensour
- Finance & city treasurer: Janice Guthrie
- Infrastructure services & city engineer: Mark Winterton (interim)
- Human & health services: Andrew Daher
- Economic development: Jelena Payne
- Corporate services: Dana Paladino (interim)
“As we continually evolve and adapt to the changing landscape and challenges we face, we are proud to unveil a leadership structure that reflects our commitment to managing growth and innovation to achieve our goals,” Dilkens said in a statement.
He added, “This re-alignment is about strengthening city hall and ensuring a more effective decision making process.”
The city said the recruitment process for the two vacant positions will start immediately.
A copy of the letter detailing the firing of Shelby Askin Hager, dated Nov. 15, 2023. (Source: City of Windsor)
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Two more Canadians leave Gaza Strip, Freeland sidesteps Netanyahu rebuke of Trudeau
The situation in the Gaza Strip is "heartbreaking," Canada's deputy prime minister said Wednesday, the day after Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rebuked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for urging Israel to stop "the killing of women and children, of babies" in the besieged Palestinian territory.
100 officers deployed after Trudeau surrounded at Vancouver restaurant
One hundred police officers were deployed and two people were arrested after protesters calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war surrounded a Vancouver restaurant Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was visiting Tuesday night.
Homicide detectives called in after 4 pedestrians struck by vehicle in Toronto parking lot
A driver has been arrested after four pedestrians were struck by a vehicle in a northeast Toronto parking lot on Wednesday afternoon, one of whom later died of their injuries.
Some Canadians switched to heat pumps, others regretted the choice. Here's what they told us
In light of colder temperatures and recent debates over government-imposed pollution pricing, Canadians’ choices on how to stay warm and heat their homes have come to the forefront.
UN Security Council adopts resolution calling for urgent humanitarian pauses and corridors in Gaza
The U.N. Security Council on Wednesday adopted its first resolution since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war, calling for "urgent and extended humanitarian pauses" in Gaza to address the escalating crisis for Palestinian civilians during Israel's aerial and ground attacks.
New York sues PepsiCo in effort to hold it responsible for litter that winds up in rivers
New York state sued PepsiCo on Wednesday in an effort to hold the soda-and-snack food giant partly responsible for litter that winds up in bodies of water supplying the city of Buffalo with drinking water.
Freeland touts need for grocery competition after Loblaw, Metro post higher profits
More competition is needed in Canada's grocery sector as consumers grapple with higher food prices, said Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, after two of the country's largest grocers reported higher sales and profits in the most recent quarter.
Jimmy Kimmel to host the Oscars for the fourth time
Jimmy Kimmel is returning as host of the Academy Awards for the second straight year and fourth time overall, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences announced Wednesday.
DEVELOPING Live updates: Israeli tanks and soldiers search Gaza's Shifa Hospital compound
Two and a half weeks after sending tanks and ground troops into northern Gaza, Israeli forces searched a hospital Wednesday where they claim Hamas militants operate.
Kitchener
-
Magic mushroom shop reopens one day after police shut it down
The FunGuyz store in Cambridge, Ont. reopened Wednesday, less than 24 hours after police raided the magic mushroom dispensary and shut it down.
-
NDP call for timeline on two-way all-day GO from Kitchener to Toronto
The much-promised, long-anticipated expansion of the Kitchener GO Line that would allow for two-way all-day service to Toronto was the topic of debate once again at Queen’s Park Wednesday.
-
Proposed Brantford bylaw would crack down on copper and scrap metal thefts
The City of Brantford is proposing a bylaw change to address an increase of copper and scrap metal thefts in the community.
London
-
Deliberations now underway by Windsor jury in terrorism trial of London man
Nathaniel Veltman, 22, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder for a June 2021 attack on a Muslim family in London, Ont. The jury began its deliberations on Wednesday at approximately 6:30 p.m.
-
Woman dead after being struck by vehicle in south London
A woman has died after being struck by a vehicle in a south London, Ont. parking lot. The incident happened in the parking lot of a building on Wonderland Road South near Viscount Road.
-
Non-life threatening injuries reported after two-vehicle crash in Middlesex Centre
A two-vehicle crash involving a cement truck and an old school bus shut down a highway north of London, Ont. on Wednesday afternoon.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Police investigating alleged stabbing outside Barrie high school
A teenager was hospitalized after being allegedly stabbed near a high school in the south end of Barrie Wednesday afternoon.
-
Historic Barrie church closing after arson causes significant damage
A historic Barrie church is closing its doors after a fire that police say was intentionally set caused significant damage.
-
Axe and chainsaw-wielding man arrested after 10-hour police standoff in Midland
Police arrested an axe and chainsaw-wielding man after a more than 10-hour standoff in Midland.
Northern Ontario
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE 'Searching for a ghost': Man wanted in fatal Highway 11 crash deceased, police say
The search is over for a commercial truck driver wanted by northern Ontario police in a fatal crash on Highway 11 last year that killed one pregnant woman and two unborn babies, leaving one mother-to-be with critical injuries.
-
Calls for awareness of intimate partner violence following recent deaths in the north
Carol Fournier's childhood friends remember her as a caring, beautiful soul.
-
Murder of teenage girl from Toronto more than 50 years ago has been solved, police say
York Regional Police say they have solved the “cruel and ruthless” murder of a 16-year-old girl who was killed in King Township more than 50 years ago.
Ottawa
-
Woman arrested on arson charges for Ottawa Hospital General Campus vandalism
The Ottawa Police have laid charges against a 33-year-old Ottawa woman in relation to gasoline being poured and alleged anti-Semitic messages in the Ottawa Hospital on Nov. 9.
-
OCDSB trustee Lyra Evans out as board chair through tie-vote card draw
The chair of the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board Lyra Evans has been ousted from her position after a decision that came down to a card draw.
-
Ottawa MADD launches its Red Ribbon campaign as drunk driving incidents increase
Police forces are teaming up with Mother's Against Drunk Driving (MADD) to try and prevent drunk-driving related tragedies on the roads.
Toronto
-
Homicide detectives called in after 4 pedestrians struck by vehicle in Toronto parking lot
A driver has been arrested after four pedestrians were struck by a vehicle in a northeast Toronto parking lot on Wednesday afternoon, one of whom later died of their injuries.
-
Workers' SIN, IDs likely taken in Toronto library hack, could end up on dark web: TPL
The Toronto Public Library says information on current and former employees has likely been taken in a cyberattack, including social insurance numbers and copies of government-issued identification.
-
Toronto taxi driver speaks out after suspect asked if he was Muslim and doused him with foreign substance
A Toronto taxi driver is speaking out after an unknown assailant asked if he was Muslim and then sprayed him with a foreign substance that caused a 'burning' sensation in his eyes.
Montreal
-
Montreal budget 2024: Higher property taxes, more police funding
The City of Montreal unveiled its nearly $7 billion 2024 budget on Wednesday, once again raising property taxes by the biggest margin since 2011.
-
Calls for Montreal anti-racism commissioner to resign a form of 'intimidation,' Muslim groups say
A group representing Quebec's Muslim community is publicly defending Montreal's anti-racism commissioner and says calls for her to resign amount to 'intimidation.'
-
Karl Tremblay, singer of Cowboys Fringants, has died
Karl Tremblay, singer for the Quebec folk rock band Cowboys Fringants, has died at the age of 47. The band made the announcement Wednesday on their Facebook page
Atlantic
-
N.S. launches outpatient centre in Halifax
A new outpatient centre in the Bayers Lake area of Halifax, N.S., will provide dozens of dialysis stations and clinical spaces, according to the province.
-
Recycling company fined for operating without a license
A Quebec-based recycling company has been found guilty of violating New Brunswick's salvage dealers licensing act.
-
N.B. RCMP try to identify human remains found along Saint John River
The New Brunswick RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying human remains that were discovered last week.
Winnipeg
-
Convicted sex offender Graham James, Manitoba school division named in lawsuit
Convicted sex offender Graham James and the St. James-Assiniboia School Division are facing a lawsuit over alleged sexual assaults that happened while James was a substitute teacher for the division in 1983.
-
Former Manitoba premier Heather Stefanson leaves door open to exit in the near future
Former Manitoba premier Heather Stefanson may step down as leader of the Progressive Conservatives sooner than expected.
-
Controversial school program fees averted for now in Seine River
Trustees in the Seine River School Division have voted against controversial cost savings that would charge parents for a kindergarten-age school program and bussing service midway through the school year.
Calgary
-
Level of gang violence in Alberta is 'intolerable': Public Safety Minister Mike Ellis
Alberta's Deputy Premier and Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Services says he's deeply concerned by a recent string of brazen shootings in Alberta believed to be connected to organized crimes and gangs.
-
1 dead in Deerfoot Trail rollover
One person is dead following a rollover on Deerfoot Trail on Wednesday afternoon.
-
What's in a name?: Alberta NDP members and former candidates pitch party rebrand
A group of Alberta NDP members and former candidates are lobbying the party to change its name.
Edmonton
-
Retribution likely for killing of father and son at Edmonton gas station, expert says
As homicide detectives search for the men who shot and killed Harp Uppal and his 11-year-old son Gavin, experts say, it has all the hallmarks of a gang-related hit, noting a conflict that spans several provinces.
-
Alberta COVID-19 panel urges consideration of 'alternative' scientific theories
A panel studying Alberta's pandemic response urges the province to consider “alternative” scientific theories - a recommendation the Opposition NDP says opens the door to fringe ideas akin to Premier Danielle Smith once advocating the use of a horse dewormer to fight COVID-19.
-
First pension town hall hosted by NDP full of concerns, questions about potential CPP exit
The Alberta NDP says it is giving Albertans something the provincial government won't: an opportunity to have their questions and concerns about leaving the Canada Pension Plan heard in person.
Vancouver
-
Former Canadian soldier's anti-vaccine protest close to 'mutiny,' prosecutor says
A former Canadian soldier who publicly defied the military's COVID-19 vaccine mandate was trying to undermine the federal government while in uniform, a military prosecutor argued Wednesday, describing the behaviour as "very close to the legal definition of mutiny."
-
B.C. RCMP officer won’t face charges in arrest that left man with 'serious lacerations' from dog bites
An RCMP officer will not face criminal charges for an arrest last year that left a man with "serious lacerations to his face and forearm" from police dog bites, according to the Independent Investigations Office of B.C.
-
Kelowna man gets 60-day sentence for North Vancouver break-ins
A Kelowna man has been sentenced to 60 days in prison for a series of break-ins that happened in North Vancouver last year.