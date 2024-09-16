WINDSOR
Windsor

    • House fire in west Windsor

    Firefighters in the 3500 block of Wells Street in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. (Source: Austin Kerr) Firefighters in the 3500 block of Wells Street in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. (Source: Austin Kerr)
    Heavy smoke was reported when crews arrived on scene of a fire in west Windsor.

    It took place in the 3500 block of Wells Street around 4 p.m.

    Fire officials were asking people to stay clear of the area.

