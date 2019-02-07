

CTV Windsor





The Windsor Essex County Humane Society has something other than dogs and cats right now.

It is looking for new homes for three horses.

Their names are Buddy, Murdock and Hope.

The amimals range in age from 13 to 21 years old, and are presently being housed at foster farms.

Executive Director Melanie Coulter tells AM800 News they are not suitable for riding, but would make good companions as they are very social with people.

“So these are looking for someone who is looking for a pasture horse and not expecting them to be able to provide a service like riding,” says Coulter.