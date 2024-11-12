WINDSOR
'Lock it or lose it' campaign ramping up as holiday season approaches

As the holiday shopping season approaches, police are reminding the public how to prevent the theft of their property and vehicles.

Essex County OPP are promoting awareness with the 'lock it or lose it' initiative.

The campaign focuses on minimizing vehicle and property thefts by emphasizing the importance of securing belongings and not leaving valuables in plain sight.

“It'll come in spurts,” said Const. Steve Duguay. “We'll see certain areas get hit harder, more frequently and it all depends. It's a crime of opportunity really. Suspects will go to a vehicle and pull a car door. If it opens, then they'll take items from it. They're just looking for an opportunity to steal things.”

Police say certain times of year are worse than others for crime of opportunity.

“Well, this time of year, especially more important,” says Duguay. “We've been talking about vehicle thefts throughout the year. But this time of year, people are out shopping, buying Christmas gifts, buying, gift cards and you go put your purses in your vehicle at the mall or a different stores.”

Here are some tips from OPP:

  • Never leave your vehicle unattended while it is running.
  • Never leave your car keys in plain view or in an easily accessible area
  • Never leave valuable objects or packages in full view. Put them in the trunk.

