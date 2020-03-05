WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 14-year-old Belle River girl with intestinal failure has endured 48 surgeries and is facing the possibility of another major procedure.

Maia Davies was diagnosed with the rare condition when she was a toddler.

"One minute she could be fine talking on the phone and the next minute she'll be doubled over vomiting it's just heartbreaking and relentless," says her mother Connie Davies.

Connie Davies says they have spent the last 12 years in and out of hospitals in Windsor, London and Toronto.

The St. Anne's High School student is in need of a multi-visceral transplant.

"Maia's name is on the transplant list it's just being held for now because of the depression and anxiety, they need to make sure Maia can cope psychologically with the extensive transplant that Maia requires.

The procedure would involve her liver, stomach, small intestine. She would be getting a partial large intestine and pancreas.

"So it's a lot and she's been through a lot,” says her mother. “We can’t even imagine undergoing everything she's undergone. Be it bloodwork, X-rays, ultrasounds, pick lines, being put to sleep, waking up disoriented, nightmares. Just the constant daily everything.”

While most of the medical procedures and treatments are covered, there are several expenses associated with managing the illness, like travelling to the appointments and taking time away from work for her parents.

The community has organized a fundraiser at Average Joe's at 1286 Lauzon Rd on March 26 from 5p.m. until 8p.m. E-transfers are accepted to the email maiafundraiser@gmail.com.