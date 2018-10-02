

CTV Windsor





There’s been a significant drug bust at the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron.

U-S customs officers say truck inspections at the border crossing with Sarnia turned up an estimated $4-million worth of marijuana over the past five weeks.

On Aug. 28, officials say a canine officer sniffed out 14 packages of cannabis weighing more than 300 pounds in a tractor trailer carrying Canadian bulk mail.

Subsequent seizures discovered an 63 more packages weighing more than 1,300 pounds.

“This is outstanding work by the officers here in Port Huron,” said Michael Fox, area port director. “Using the mail system to ship illegal drugs is nothing new to CBP. We will continue to thwart all attempts to smuggle illegal drugs through the mail system.”

Authorities say the marijuana will be destroyed and the drivers, all Canadian, were released with their trucks.