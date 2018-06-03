

Windsor, CTV Windsor





Caesars Windsor workers will be voting on a tentative contract for a third time.

About 2,100 Unifor 444 members have been on the picket lines for two months, but the strike could finally come to an end with the vote on Monday.

The ratification ballot will take place at the Ciociaro Club, with registration beginning at 8:30 am.

This is the third tentative contract reached between Caesars Windsor and the local 444 bargaining unit.

The first two agreements were rejected by the union membership; the most recent saw 53% of voting members turn the offer down.

In the meantime, all shows and hotel reservations are cancelled through to June 16th.