Windsor police are actively investigating a homicide.

Patrol units responded to a residence located in the west end of the city for a report of suspicious death on Wednesday, just after 12 p.m.

Police say upon arrival, officers conducted an investigation and have now deemed this death to be a homicide.

Investigators are seeking any information in respect to this case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.