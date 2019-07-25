Homicide investigation launched by Windsor police
Windsor police cruiser in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, July 12, 2019. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, July 25, 2019 4:30PM EDT
Windsor police are actively investigating a homicide.
Patrol units responded to a residence located in the west end of the city for a report of suspicious death on Wednesday, just after 12 p.m.
Police say upon arrival, officers conducted an investigation and have now deemed this death to be a homicide.
Investigators are seeking any information in respect to this case.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.