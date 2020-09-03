WINDSOR, ONT. -- The City of Windsor’s Public Works office will return to providing in-person next week, but other options are still available.

The in-person service at 1266 McDougall Street resumes on Tuesday.

To help minimize the potential spread of COVID-19 and to keep waiting times as short as possible, the office will continue to offer online payment options, as well as a document pickup and secure drop box outside the building.

“For those choosing to attend in person, every effort will be made to ensure the office is as safe as possible, including extra sanitizing, but please be aware that this could lead to delays for those awaiting service,” said a news release from the city. “We appreciate your patience and encourage you to consider continuing to use our online options if possible.”

The City of Windsor's Parking Enforcement Office is located at 1266 McDougall, and services offered at this location include:

Penalty notice (parking ticket) payment, inquiries and disputes

Residential parking permit purchase

Parking lot fee payments

To learn more about the office and online options, visit the parking enforcement page on the City of Windsor website.