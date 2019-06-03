

Windsor police have released the name of the victim in a homicide investigation in the west end.

Officers responded to an apartment residence located in the 500 block of Wellington Avenue for a report of a deceased female on Saturday, May 25 at 7:30 p.m.

On May 28, neighbours told CTV News the victim was Miss Butterfield.

Police now confirm the victim was Gerardine Butterfield, 63, who lived alone at the residence.

Investigators are working to piece together her actions and activities during the days leading up to the discovery of her body.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Branch continue to actively investigate this case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.