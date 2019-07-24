Dead body investigation underway on Mill Street
Windsor officers were called to the 600 block of Mill Street in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. (Courtesy John Patrick)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, July 24, 2019 2:58PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 24, 2019 3:00PM EDT
Windsor police are investigating after a report of a dead body at a house on Mill Street.
Officers were called to the 600 block of Mill Street on Wednesday at 12:39 p.m.
Police say it is in regards to an active investigation that is in its initial stages.
The major crimes unit is on scene and actively investigating.