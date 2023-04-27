Homicide investigation launched after missing Tilbury man found dead

Chatham-Kent police have launched a homicide investigation after a missing 45-year-old Tilbury man was found dead.

On April 19, police started a missing person investigation involving Daniel Marchand.

Marchand was reported missing on April 19 and reported to have been last seen on April 15. Members of the Major Crime Unit took carriage of the investigation.

On April 26, the investigation brought officers to a residence on Dufferin Avenue in Tilbury.

Police say Marchard was discovered in the residence deceased. The coroner’s office was contacted and commenced a death investigation.

A post-mortem examination was completed on Thursday and police say the preliminary cause of death has been ruled a homicide.

Ken Baylis, 32 of Tilbury, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder. The accused has appeared in court and was remanded until a later date.

Police say this is an isolated incident and there is no information to suggest members of the public were at risk.

This continues to be an active investigation; police say if you have information in relation to this homicide, please contact Detective Cole Abbott COLEA@chatham-kent.ca or by phone at 519-436-6600 ext. 262. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.