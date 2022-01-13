Holiday bills, winter weather and COVID-19 contribute to 'Blue Monday'

Windsor, Ont. -

It’s been a difficult start to 2022.

Social gathering restrictions, gym closures and a delay to classroom learning affecting many of us.

“We kinda experience some anticipatory anxiety around how are we gonna feel when this day comes,” says Dana St. Jean, therapist at Canadian Mental Health Association Windsor-Essex County.

The third Monday of January is referred to as Blue Monday, deemed the saddest day of the year.

There are many factors for this including holiday bills, winter weather and COVID-19.

Data from CMHA show nearly three quarters (70 per cent) of school aged children have experienced a deterioration in their mental health due to the pandemic.

“I can say that there’s been a steady increase in people reaching out for supports within our organization,” says St. Jean.

CMHA says 15 per cent of Canadians will experience a milder form of SAD (Seasonal Affective Disorder)

“It’s just gonna be an awful day for us, we’re gonna feel low we may even feel depressed,” St. Jean tells CTV News Windsor.

So here are some things we can do to improve our mental well-being.

“One is get social, two is grab some daylight and some fresh air,” says Natalie Toman, Health Promotion Lead at ParticipACTION.

Just 15 minutes of moderate physical activity can help cope with stress, reduce anxiety and lift your mood, according to the certified personal trainer.

“If you do it with friends, you’re gonna have a little bit more fun, a little bit of accountability, keep each other on track.”

CMHA says it’s important to create awareness and end the stigma around mental health.

“Reach out to a friend, a physician, a family member, reach out to a mental health practitioner. It doesn’t necessarily mean that you’re gonna need a full course of therapy. It just may mean that you need to talk with someone,” says St. Jean.

Should you need additional services, CMHA has a 24-hour crisis line. (If you can post the number, it’s 519-973-4435).