WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Hogs for Hospice invades Leamington

    (Source: Hogs for Hospice) (Source: Hogs for Hospice)
    Share

    Hogs for Hospice took over the town of Leamington this weekend once more, with live music, raffles, pancake breakfast, and motorcycles as far as the eye could see.

    The three-day motorcycle rally took place from August 2 to 4, and attracted thousands of people to the town.

    Saturday’s “Tour the Tip” saw motorcycles parade through nearby towns, including the town of Kingsville.

    The event has raised almost $4 million for the Erie Shore Hospice over the years – this year’s 50/50 raffle alone totaled more than $300,000, however final numbers are yet to be tallied.  

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Google loses massive antitrust lawsuit over its search dominance

    Google has violated U.S. antitrust law with its search business, a federal judge ruled Monday, handing the tech giant a staggering court defeat with the potential to reshape how millions of Americans get information online and to upend decades of dominance.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News