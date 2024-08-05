Hogs for Hospice invades Leamington

Hogs for Hospice took over the town of Leamington this weekend once more, with live music, raffles, pancake breakfast, and motorcycles as far as the eye could see.

The three-day motorcycle rally took place from August 2 to 4, and attracted thousands of people to the town.

Saturday’s “Tour the Tip” saw motorcycles parade through nearby towns, including the town of Kingsville.

The event has raised almost $4 million for the Erie Shore Hospice over the years – this year’s 50/50 raffle alone totaled more than $300,000, however final numbers are yet to be tallied.