WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Hockey stick assault in Chatham

    The logo for Chatham-Kent police is pictured in this image from the service's website from Sunday November 24, 2013. The logo for Chatham-Kent police is pictured in this image from the service's website from Sunday November 24, 2013.
    Share

    Chatham police are investigating an assault with a hockey stuck.

    On Friday night, police were called to a home on Florence Street where they learned a man allegedly assaulted two other people with a hockey stick.

    A 43-year-old man was arrested for aggravated assault and has been held by police, pending a bail hearing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News