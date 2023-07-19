Historic fire truck restored and ready to roll

Once headed for the junkyard, Engine No. 7 is back up and running — with a shiny coat of red paint.

For five years the Windsor Professional Fire Fighter’s Association (WPFFA) has been working with experts at 401 Trucksource to restore the fire truck to its former glory, announcing Wednesday: mission accomplished.

“We’re proud,” says Wayne Currie, vice-president of the WPFFA.

Engine No. 7 is back up and running after being restored by the Windsor Professional Fire Fighter’s Association (WPFFA) along with experts at 401 Trucksource in Windsor, Ont. on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)

“We believe in our history. We believe in preserving our history and having it for the future. Generations from now, people will look back and still have a fire truck that works,” he says.

The life of this particular truck began in May 1927, when Walkerville Fire Chief Hedley G. Coates signed a purchase order for the Walkerville Fire Department’s first motor-driven pumper.

It took on its Engine No. 7 name nearly a decade later, after amalgamation.

Windsor fire truck Engine No. 7. (Courtesy: Windsor Professional Fire Fighter’s Association)

Over the years it underwent a number of refurbishments — with the biggest done in the late 50s by Sandwich-based Elcombe Engineering Ltd.

That revamp gave the truck the look it has now, and the affectionate “Elcombe” nickname.

“There’s parts on it that exist from the 1920s fire truck,” Currie explains.

Windsor fire truck Engine No. 7. (Courtesy: Windsor Professional Fire Fighter’s Association)

“The automotive history itself is that it still bears the Elcombe name up on top.”

Currie says Engine No. 7’s “finest hour” came in July 1967 – when the Elcombe responded to a call for help from the Detroit Fire Department during the riots.

Since it was taken out of service, it has been used at parades and events and served as the official funeral rig for fallen firefighters.

Windsor fire truck Engine No. 7. (Courtesy: Windsor Professional Fire Fighter’s Association)

“It’s the highest honour we give to members and that’s one of the major reasons we needed to get this truck done,” says Currie.

Because of that designation, staff at 401 Trucksource say it was a very special job for them to undertake.

“We gave it everything that we had,” says service manager Sandra Kemski. “It was an exciting time for us to be able to be part of it.”

Engine No. 7 is back up and running after being restored by the Windsor Professional Fire Fighter’s Association (WPFFA) along with experts at 401 Trucksource in Windsor, Ont. on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)

The restoration project is said to have cost approximately $150,000, financed directly by WPFFA members, “as a commitment to preserving and honouring the Fire Department history within our community.”

The truck had something of a “soft launch” earlier this month, when the WPFFA snuck it into the Canada Day Parade.

Currie says it’ll be in every city parade for the foreseeable future.

Engine No. 7 is back up and running after being restored by the Windsor Professional Fire Fighter’s Association (WPFFA) along with experts at 401 Trucksource in Windsor, Ont. on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)