Highway 401 eastbound reopens near Chatham
Two Ontario Provincial Police cruisers are seen in this undated file photo.
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, November 7, 2018 7:46AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, November 7, 2018 8:55AM EST
A crash involving a transport truck closed a portion of Highway 401 eastbound near Chatham Wednesday morning.
Eastbound traffic was diverted at Kent Bridge Road for the crash near Scane Road.
Police have released few details regarding the crash however the roadway has since reopened.