Wanted offender unlawfully at learge for 9 years captured by ROPE Squad

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad has apprehended a wanted offender who went unlawfully at large nine years ago. Gurfathe Kooner, who has been wanted since April 6, 2015, was captured in Tecumseh, with the assistance of the OPP's Tactical Rescue Unit, Emergency Response Unit, Canine, and the Windor Police Service.

Kooner was sentenced to three years and one day for:

Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition

Possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle

Possession of a firearm knowing it is tampered with

Possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited device or ammunition.

Fraud Over X4

Breach of recognizance X2

Utter death threat

Fail to attend court

The offender failed to appear for his sentence in Windsor and his whereabouts became unknown. He is facing and additional charge of unlawfully at large.