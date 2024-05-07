Wanted offender unlawfully at learge for 9 years captured by ROPE Squad
Kooner was sentenced to three years and one day for:
- Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition
- Possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle
- Possession of a firearm knowing it is tampered with
- Possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order
- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited device or ammunition.
- Fraud Over X4
- Breach of recognizance X2
- Utter death threat
- Fail to attend court
The offender failed to appear for his sentence in Windsor and his whereabouts became unknown. He is facing and additional charge of unlawfully at large.
