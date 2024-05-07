WINDSOR
    • Wanted offender unlawfully at learge for 9 years captured by ROPE Squad

    Gurfathe Kooner was arrested in Tecumseh, Ont. (Source: OPP) Gurfathe Kooner was arrested in Tecumseh, Ont. (Source: OPP)
    The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad has apprehended a wanted offender who went unlawfully at large nine years ago.

    Gurfathe Kooner, who has been wanted since April 6, 2015, was captured in Tecumseh, with the assistance of the OPP's Tactical Rescue Unit, Emergency Response Unit, Canine, and the Windor Police Service.

    Kooner was sentenced to three years and one day for:

    • Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition
    • Possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
    • Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle
    • Possession of a firearm knowing it is tampered with
    • Possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order
    • Unauthorized possession of a prohibited device or ammunition.
    • Fraud Over X4
    • Breach of recognizance X2
    • Utter death threat
    • Fail to attend court

    The offender failed to appear for his sentence in Windsor and his whereabouts became unknown. He is facing and additional charge of unlawfully at large.

