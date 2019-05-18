

CTV Windsor





A flood watch has been issued by the Essex Region Conservation Authority.

Officials are concerned about flooding and shoreline erosion due to high winds in the forecast and the record high lake levels.

The watch covers all shoreline areas in the Essex Region and major tributaries to Lake St. Clair, Detroit River, and Lake Erie.

The forecast is predicting winds to be primarily out the east/northeast through Saturday, with winds approaching 30 km/hr for the duration of Saturday afternoon until late Saturday night.

Winds are expected to shift out of the south/southwest by Sunday and increase in speed, with the potential to reach above 50 km/hr. Winds will generally remain at those high speeds and shift to a more westerly direction, remaining strong and lasting until Monday night

Due to the current high lake levels, ERCA officials say the Municipality of Leamington should monitor the flood control dykes in the southeast area, including the Mersea Road 1 Dyke and the Marentette Dike.

According to ERCA, the southern section of the Marentette Beach Road dyke that provides protection for the inland Marentette Dyke has sustained damage from recent storms.

Officials are also calling on the City of Windsor to monitor water levels along the flood control dykes within the Little River Drain corridor.

ERCA says officials on Pelee Island should also monitor conditions along the shorelines, especially the areas previously damaged along West Shore Road and McCormick Road where significant erosion has occurred.

The flood watch is in effect until 10 a.m. on Tuesday May 21.